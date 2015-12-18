Dec 18 Juli Inksker will return as captain of the United States Solheim Cup team for the 2017 event, the LPGA announced on Friday.

In September, Inkster presided over a U.S. team that completed the biggest comeback in Solheim Cup history when it roared back from four points behind on the final day to edge Europe 14 1/2-13 1/2.

Her reappointment was revealed on Friday at a press conference in Iowa.

The next edition of the biennial U.S.-Europe team match play event will be held at Des Moines Golf & Country Club in August 2017.

"I have had a lot of exciting and memorable highlights during my time on tour but leading that team of 12 women was one of the biggest thrills of my entire golf career," Inkster said, referring to this year's comeback victory.

The United States lead Europe 9-5 all-time in Solheim Cup competition, with the Americans suffering their first home defeat in 2013.

But they extracted a measure of revenge in Germany two years later by winning eight of 12 matches on the final day of singles, and halving another, to complete an unlikely victory.

Inkster, who had a 15-12-7 record in nine appearances as a Solheim Cup player, has won 31 LPGA events, including seven majors.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Larry Fine)