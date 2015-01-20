Jan 20 Life Partners Holdings Inc, which deals in the secondary market for life insurance, said it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas.

The company filed for bankruptcy as it pursues an appeal of a $46 million judgment against it and two of its executives over misleading investors about the core aspects of its business. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)