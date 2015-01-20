Italy - Factors to watch on May 11
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
Jan 20 Yuan Longping High-tech Agriculture Co Ltd
* Says board agrees to invest 100 million yuan ($16.09 million) in setting up unit
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1J7jg2j
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2137 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
May 11 The Hong Kong-listed shares of Apple Inc's supplier AAC Technologies slid as much as 13.5 percent on Thursday, after research firm Gotham City accused it of dubious accounting practices.