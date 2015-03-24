HAMBURG, March 24 LPKF, a German maker of laser-based production equipment, said new orders at the start of the year had come in weaker than expected.

Chief Financial Officer Kai Bentz told Reuters that the company's own earnings targets for 2015 were "ambitious".

The company expects sales to climb to 128 million to 136 ($141 million to $149 million) in 2015 with an EBIT margin of 12-15 percent.

Earlier on Tuesday, the company said it would halve its dividend for 2014 after weak order intake led operating profit to decline by 45 percent.

LPKF said it would propose a dividend of 0.12 euros per share for 2014, down from 0.25 euros per share for 2013.

Shares fell by 9.5 percent in early trading. ($1 = 0.9108 euros) (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Christoph Steitz)