Feb 13 A unit of LPL Investment Holdings Inc, the top U.S. independent brokerage, must pay nearly $1.37 million to two investors who alleged the company engaged in civil fraud and elder abuse related to real estate investments, according to a ruling on Friday.

The investors, Heinrich and Araceli Hardt, filed the claim in early 2011, seeking $8 million from LPL and two other independent brokerages, according to a ruling by Financial Industry Regulatory Authority arbitration panel in San Diego, California. The panel found LPL liable in the case and awarded the investors $1.37 million.

It dismissed the claims against the other brokerages in December.

FINRA arbitrators did not provide a reason for their decision, which is typical of arbitration awards.

An LPL spokesman declined to immediately comment.