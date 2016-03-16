By Tariro Mzezewa
| NEW YORK, March 16
NEW YORK, March 16 LPL Financial Holdings
said on Wednesday it will allow clients to maintain
less money in their brokerage accounts and cut fees in
preparation for an expected rule from the U.S. Department of
Labor that will affect how financial advisers treat clients.
LPL said it will reduce prices on certain funds in 2017,
offering savings of up to 30 percent. It is also cutting
minimums on some of its smallest accounts from $15,000 to
$10,000.
The Department of Labor is expected to release a rule for
financial advisers, known as the fiduciary standard, in the
coming weeks.
The agency issued a proposed rule in 2010 that would require
brokers who give retirement advice to act in their clients' best
interest. The goal is to keep retirees from buying unnecessary
products that line brokers' pockets with fees and commissions.
"We've been working on this since last summer when it began
to be clear we were going to have a rule," Dan Arnold, president
of LPL, told Reuters on Wednesday. "We've tried to engage
advisers so they are more prepared and ready to execute when the
rule is out, rather than have them trying to begin figuring
things out then."
Another financial services firm, Edward Jones, is also
preparing for the rule. Edward Jones has a program in a pilot
stage that will allow clients with a minimum of $5,000 to get
guided support
On Wednesday, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce said it was ready
to sue the federal government if it finds the rule unworkable.
Financial and insurance companies have said that the
proposed rule would drive up costs and stop them from offering
certain retirement services to middle- and lower-income people.
"It's important we ensure the rule doesn't sacrifice
people's access to advice," said Arnold.
As part of its planned changes, LPL will have to change some
accounts from brokerage accounts to advisory accounts. It will
keep account numbers the same to smooth the transition for
clients.
A spokeswoman for Bank of America Corp, which
operates one of the largest U.S. wealth management firms, had no
comment about the rule. Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo & Co
and UBS Group AG representatives were not
immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa; Editing by Leslie Adler)