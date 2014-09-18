BRIEF-Jiangsu Dagang sees H1 2017 net loss to be 13-18 mln yuan
* Sees net loss for H1 2017 to be 13 million yuan to 18 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (10.7 million yuan)
Sept 18 LPL Financial, the largest U.S. independent broker-dealer by sales force, said it added an independent financial advisory group to its network.
StreamSong Advisors, which managed more than $1.2 billion in assets as of December, is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, with another office in Detroit.
StreamSong targets a clientele with at least $500,000 in investable assets. The six-member team, including two advisers, plans to offer advisory services for private clients and ultra-high-net-worth households.
The team has experience in mergers and acquisitions, and in taxes and estate planning.
Boston-based LPL Financial is a subsidiary of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Sees net loss for H1 2017 to be 13 million yuan to 18 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (10.7 million yuan)
* Quarterly revenues of $77.5m and EBITDA 1 of $45.8m, an increase of 25 pct compared to Q1 2016