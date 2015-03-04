NEW YORK, March 3 LPL Financial Holdings
, the biggest U.S. independent brokerage firm, promoted
Chief Financial Officer Dan Arnold to the role of president on
Tuesday following the resignation of Robert Moore.
Moore, who was paid $3.12 million in cash, stock and options
in 2013, the last year for which information was available, is
leaving to become chief executive of Legal & General Investment
Management America, a fixed-income money management firm in
Chicago, LPL said. He joined LPL in 2008 as chief financial
officer, when it was still a private company controlled by
private equity firms, and was named president in January 2013.
Arnold has been with LPL since 2007 when UVEST, a brokerage
firm he led, was purchased by LPL. Prior to replacing Moore as
chief financial officer in 2013, he led strategy and then
institution services at the company.
"We are always supportive of employees at any level of the
company doing what is best for their careers and families," LPL
Chairman and Chief Executive Mark Casady said in a prepared
statement
The moves follow several other shifts of top executives at
LPL in recent years. Bill Dwyer, president of national sales at
the firm that works with 14,000 brokers, unexpectedly left in
2013 and is now an executive at rival broker RCS Capital Corp
. Derek Bruton resigned as head of LPL's independent
advisor services group in April 2014, when the company cited
"concerns over his interactions with other employees."
LPL said that Tom Lux, who has worked in its finance
department since 2009, will serve as acting chief financial
officer while it conducts a search for a permanent replacement
to Arnold.
The company also promoted Andy Kalbaugh and Bill Morrissey
to the positions of divisional presidents for Institution
Services and Independent Advisor Services, respectively,
reporting to Arnold.
(Reporting By Jed Horowitz; Editing by Bernard Orr)