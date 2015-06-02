NEW YORK, June 2 LPL Financial Holdings Inc
, a U.S. brokerage firm that sells products and services
through more than 14,000 independent brokers, said Tuesday that
one of its member firms landed a broker team that manages $250
million in client assets.
The brokers Brian Hinson, Bob Johnson and Jonathan Hornsby
joined LPL's Bridgeworth LLC, in Huntsville, Alabama. The group,
led by Hinson, was previously affiliated with Lincoln Financial
Advisors Corp, according to the Financial Industry Regulatory
Authority's BrokerCheck website.
With the addition of Hinson's team, Bridgeworth now has 23
brokers in and around its Birmingham, Alabama, headquarters.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Nick Zieminski)