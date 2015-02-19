(Adds quotes from CEO and CFO, details on capital spending plans)

By Amrutha Gayathri and Jed Horowitz

Feb 19 LPL Financial Holdings Inc, the largest independent U.S. broker-dealer, on Thursday reported higher-than-expected quarterly earnings on strong growth in its advisory business and lower regulatory expenses.

The company added 126 brokers who use its products, marketing and regulatory services, bringing the total count to a record 14,036.

In a conference call with analysts, Chief Executive Officer Mark Casady said LPL would use excess cash this year to hire more brokers because they give the best return on investment and because more qualified candidates are available than in 2013 and 2014.

About 70 percent of LPL's recruits come from large full-service firms and other independent brokers, Chief Financial Officer Dan Arnold told Reuters.

LPL's net income in the fourth quarter rose to $48.5 million, or 49 cents per share, from $44.4 million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items such as $5 million of restructuring costs and $3.4 million of stock-based employee compensation, LPL said it earned 66 cents per share, above the analysts' consensus of 60 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Assets in client accounts rose 8.4 percent to $475.1 billion, making LPL the seventh-largest U.S. broker by that metric, according to Casady. Advisory revenue, which is more profitable than commissions, rose 10 percent to about $340 million. Commission revenue fell 5 percent to $528.4 million.

LPL pays brokers close to 90 percent of commission and fees they generate, compared with a high of about 45 percent at firms whose brokers are full-time employees. That leaves profit at independent firms more vulnerable to variable costs such as regulatory fines.

LPL paid $4.9 million in state and federal regulatory charges last quarter and $36.3 million for all of 2014. More penalties to remedy improper past sales of variable annuities, non-traded real estate investment trusts and other alternative investments to unsophisticated investors will occur throughout 2015, but should end by 2016, Casady said.

LPL's expenses are also elevated because it is overhauling its risk management system and hiring compliance experts, fixes that give it "state-of-the-art" facilities superior to competitors, Casady said.

The company repurchased 2.9 million shares valued at $125 million in the fourth quarter and paid out $24 million in dividends

Shares of LPL rose more than 1 percent early Thursday after the conference call but retreated along with most brokerage stocks by late morning, trading down 0.3 percent at $44.80. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru and Jed Horowitz in New York; Editing by Maju Samuel and Lisa Von Ahn)