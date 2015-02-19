(Adds quotes from CEO and CFO, details on capital spending
plans)
By Amrutha Gayathri and Jed Horowitz
Feb 19 LPL Financial Holdings Inc, the
largest independent U.S. broker-dealer, on Thursday reported
higher-than-expected quarterly earnings on strong growth in its
advisory business and lower regulatory expenses.
The company added 126 brokers who use its products,
marketing and regulatory services, bringing the total count to a
record 14,036.
In a conference call with analysts, Chief Executive Officer
Mark Casady said LPL would use excess cash this year to hire
more brokers because they give the best return on investment and
because more qualified candidates are available than in 2013 and
2014.
About 70 percent of LPL's recruits come from large
full-service firms and other independent brokers, Chief
Financial Officer Dan Arnold told Reuters.
LPL's net income in the fourth quarter rose to $48.5
million, or 49 cents per share, from $44.4 million, or 43 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items such as $5 million of restructuring
costs and $3.4 million of stock-based employee compensation, LPL
said it earned 66 cents per share, above the analysts' consensus
of 60 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Assets in client accounts rose 8.4 percent to $475.1
billion, making LPL the seventh-largest U.S. broker by that
metric, according to Casady. Advisory revenue, which is more
profitable than commissions, rose 10 percent to about $340
million. Commission revenue fell 5 percent to $528.4 million.
LPL pays brokers close to 90 percent of commission and fees
they generate, compared with a high of about 45 percent at firms
whose brokers are full-time employees. That leaves profit at
independent firms more vulnerable to variable costs such as
regulatory fines.
LPL paid $4.9 million in state and federal regulatory
charges last quarter and $36.3 million for all of 2014. More
penalties to remedy improper past sales of variable annuities,
non-traded real estate investment trusts and other alternative
investments to unsophisticated investors will occur throughout
2015, but should end by 2016, Casady said.
LPL's expenses are also elevated because it is overhauling
its risk management system and hiring compliance experts, fixes
that give it "state-of-the-art" facilities superior to
competitors, Casady said.
The company repurchased 2.9 million shares valued at $125
million in the fourth quarter and paid out $24 million in
dividends
Shares of LPL rose more than 1 percent early Thursday after
the conference call but retreated along with most brokerage
stocks by late morning, trading down 0.3 percent at $44.80.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru and Jed Horowitz in
New York; Editing by Maju Samuel and Lisa Von Ahn)