(Adds details on new strategy and costs)

By Jed Horowitz

NEW YORK Feb 25 LPL Financial Holdings Inc expects to spend $9 million to restructure its Fortigent Holdings Company subsidiary, reversing its strategy of running the business as a separate operation for brokers and advisers who work with wealthy clients.

In a filing Wednesday with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the seventh-biggest U.S. brokerage firm by client assets said half of its pretax restructuring charge will cover severance costs for some of Fortigent's approximately 110 employees while another $2 million is for moving the business from Rockville, Maryland, to LPL offices in Charlotte, NC.

LPL said it will book about $6 million of the expenses this year, but expects the restructuring to boost adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization by about $3 million annually as of 2016.

Investors, however, have questioned LPL's ability to coordinate its business strategies with expense control. In the past two years, LPL has spent heavily to build compliance systems and personnel following fines and more than $40 million of penalties over poor supervision of broker sales. It also has upgraded technology to make brokers more productive.

LPL bought Fortigent in April 2012 to be its main artery for recruiting high-end registered investment advisers. LPL is the world's biggest independent broker-dealer, meaning its almost 14,000 brokers contract for its products, administrative and regulatory services and give a small part of their fees and commissions to LPL.

The brokers on average produce less revenue than those who are full employees at rivals such as Morgan Stanley because they work with less-affluent clients. Fortigent sells portfolio reporting services and research on asset managers to registered investment advisers with wealthy clients.

At its height, Fortigent had sold its services to about 100 advisers managing more than $80 billion, according to the LinkedIn profile of its former president Jamie McIntyre. LPL did not comment on Fortigent's current client roster.

"It's an important business line," said LPL spokesman Brett Weinberg, saying the consolidation with LPL's internal High Net Worth Solutions group will create efficiencies.

LPL has fired fewer than 10 Fortigent employees to date. Others have been asked to stay on through the transition, and many will be offered jobs in Charlotte, Weinberg said.

Fortigent executive Gary Carrai will lead the combined group, reporting to LPL executive vice president Matt Enyedi, he said. (Reporting By Jed Horowitz; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)