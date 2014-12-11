NEW YORK LPL Financial Holdings, the largest independent broker-dealer in the United States, has not reinstated sales of investment products sponsored by American Realty Capital Properties affiliates, LPL Chairman and CEO Mark Casady said on Wednesday.

LPL and scores of other brokerage firms suspended sales of business development companies, private real estate investment trusts and other illiquid investment products sponsored by American Realty Capital and its affilates after ARCP reported a $23 million accounting error on Oct. 29. The brokerages had bought some of the products through RCS Capital Corp.

American Realty Capital Properties and RCS Capital are separate companies, but were both founded by REIT entrepreneur Nicholas Schorsch. He also controls a separate management company that pays the salaries of several RCS executives.

RCS executives insist their company is unaffected by American Realty Capital Properties' problems, adding that they are winning back the confidence of brokerage firms in their sales network.

On Monday, RCS said about 25 percent of the approximately 280 suspended selling agreements have been reinstated, but it did not name the firms that re-upped.

Casady on Wednesday said the products LPL suspended were created by a subsidiary of American Realty Capital called Cole Capital. RCS had planned to buy Cole, but backed out of the deal when ARCP disclosed its accounting error.

"(Cole products) remain on suspension until we have further information as to what’s happened there," he told investors at a conference sponsored by Goldman Sachs.

LPL officials did not return calls for comment on reports that the products were not REITs, but three mutual funds and a BDC called the Sierra Income Fund.

A spokesman for RCS said that clearing businesses owned by Charles Schwab Corp and Fidelity Investments that work with thousands of individual brokers and advisers have reinstated their sales agreements.

In addition to distributing alternative investments, RCS owns eight independent broker-dealers that work directly with retail investors. Some of those firms suspended selling agreements with their parent, and the RCS spokesman would not comment on the number of agreements sourced through those firms or how many of them have been reinstated.

Shares of RCAP have fallen by more than 40 percent since the American Realty Capital Properties announcement at the end of October.

(Reporting by Jed Horowitz; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Phil Berlowitz)