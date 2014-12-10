(Adds comment from LPL chairman, background)

NEW YORK Dec 10 LPL Financial Holdings , the largest independent broker-dealer in the United States, has not reinstated sales of privately traded real estate investment trusts sponsored by a unit of RCS Capital Corp , LPL Chairman and CEO Mark Casady said on Wednesday.

LPL and scores of other brokerage firms suspended sales of alternative investments sold through RCS Capital's wholesaling division after American Realty Capital Properties reported a $23 million accounting error on Oct. 29 that the firms feared jeopardized RCS's financial strength.

American Realty Capital Properties and RCS Capital are separate companies, but they were both founded by REIT entrepreneur Nicholas Schorsch. He controls a separate company that pays the salaries of several RCS executives on its payroll.

RCS executives insist their company is unaffected by American Realty Capital Properties' problems, adding that they are regaining the confidence of brokerage firms in their sales network.

On Monday, RCS said about 25 percent of the approximately 280 suspended selling agreements have been reinstated, but it did not name the firms that re-upped.

"Cole products remain on suspension until we hear more," LPL's Casady told investors at a conference sponsored by Goldman Sachs. LPL has long sold illiquid investments from American Realty Capital branded under the Cole Capital name.

A spokesman for RCS had no comment on Casady's remarks but said that clearing businesses owned by Charles Schwab Corp and Fidelity Investments that work with thousands of individual brokers and advisers have reinstated their sales agreements.

In addition to distributing alternative investments, RCS owns eight independent broker-dealers that work directly with retail investors. Some of those firms suspended selling agreements with their parent, and the RCS spokesman would not comment on the number of agreements sourced through those firms or how many of them have been reinstated.

Shares of RCAP have fallen by more than 40 percent since the American Realty Capital Properties announcement at the end of October. (Reporting by Jed Horowitz; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Phil Berlowitz)