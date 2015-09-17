Sept 17 In a sign of the growing importance of
regulation and compliance at independent brokerages, LPL
Financial Group is splitting its regulatory affairs
group in half and hiring another former Wall Street regulator to
help run the department.
Emily Gordy, a former enforcement executive at the Financial
Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), will run the part of the
firm's legal group that deals with regulatory inquiries and
investigations, the company confirmed on Thursday.
Gordy will work alongside James Shorris, another former
FINRA enforcement executive who joined LPL in 2011, who will
focus on advising the firm's executives on regulatory issues.
LPL is the biggest independent broker-dealer in the United
States.
Gordy and Shorris will each have the title of executive vice
president and deputy general counsel for regulatory affairs.
Each lawyer is to oversee about 15 people in the growing
regulatory affairs department, according to a source familiar
with the matter.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn and Jed Horowitz; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)