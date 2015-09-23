BOSTON, Sept 23 U.S. state securities regulators
said on Wednesday they settled with LPL Financial over
allegations the Boston-based brokerage firm violated sales rules
and failed to implement an adequate oversight system.
Boston-based LPL agreed to remediate losses for all
non-traded REITS sold by the firm from Jan. 1, 2008 through Dec.
31, 2013 in violation of "prospectus standards, state
concentration limits or LPL's own guidelines," the North
American Securities Administrators Association said in a press
release.
NASAA is composed of securities regulators from U.S. states,
Canada and Mexico.
It said LPL agreed to retain an independent third party to
review and verify its sales transactions for violations during
the five-year period, believed to be more than 2,000, and will
make offers of remediation after the review.
The settlement is the result of a multi-state investigation
of the firm led by the Nevada Secretary of State Securities
Division, NASAA said.
LPL has faced intense regulatory scrutiny in the last year,
and in May paid $11.7 million to the Financial Industry
Regulatory Authority to settle charges of lax surveillance of
trading in customer accounts.
LPL this month said it is splitting its regulatory affairs
group in half and hiring another former Wall Street regulator to
help run the department, in a sign of the growing importance of
compliance in the brokerage. Emily Gordy, a former enforcement
executive at FINRA will run the part of the firm's legal group
that deals with regulatory inquiries and investigations, the
company said.
Activist hedge fund Marcato Capital Management this week
said it had built up a 6.3 percent stake in LPL, one of the
country's largest independent broker dealers, sending its stock
price up as much as 7 percent.
(Reporting by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by David Gregorio)