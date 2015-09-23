BOSTON, Sept 23 U.S. state securities regulators said on Wednesday they settled with LPL Financial over allegations the Boston-based brokerage firm violated sales rules and failed to implement an adequate oversight system.

Boston-based LPL agreed to remediate losses for all non-traded REITS sold by the firm from Jan. 1, 2008 through Dec. 31, 2013 in violation of "prospectus standards, state concentration limits or LPL's own guidelines," the North American Securities Administrators Association said in a press release.

NASAA is composed of securities regulators from U.S. states, Canada and Mexico.

It said LPL agreed to retain an independent third party to review and verify its sales transactions for violations during the five-year period, believed to be more than 2,000, and will make offers of remediation after the review.

The settlement is the result of a multi-state investigation of the firm led by the Nevada Secretary of State Securities Division, NASAA said.

LPL has faced intense regulatory scrutiny in the last year, and in May paid $11.7 million to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority to settle charges of lax surveillance of trading in customer accounts.

LPL this month said it is splitting its regulatory affairs group in half and hiring another former Wall Street regulator to help run the department, in a sign of the growing importance of compliance in the brokerage. Emily Gordy, a former enforcement executive at FINRA will run the part of the firm's legal group that deals with regulatory inquiries and investigations, the company said.

Activist hedge fund Marcato Capital Management this week said it had built up a 6.3 percent stake in LPL, one of the country's largest independent broker dealers, sending its stock price up as much as 7 percent. (Reporting by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by David Gregorio)