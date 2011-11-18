Nov 18 UBS' U.S. wealth management division,
LPL Financial and Triad Advisors have expanded their adviser
bases with new hires:
LPL ADDS FIVE ADVISERS
LPL Financial (LPLA.O) has hired five advisers who managed
a combined $392 million at their previous firms, the company
said on Friday.
A team of three advisers from Morgan Keegan have joined LPL
Financial in Cincinnati, Ohio. Steven Jung, Timothy Lysaght and
Patrick Lysaght, who moved in late September, manage a combined
$185 million in client assets. The team generated $1.7 million
in revenue last year.
Jung and Timothy Lysaght, who have both been in the
industry for more than two decades, started their careers with
Lehman Brothers and Citigroup. They had been with Morgan Keegan
for eight years before joining LPL.
In California, adviser Anton Bayer has joined LPL's Granite
Bay office, from Securities America, where he managed $115
million in client assets. Bayer generated $1 million in revenue
last year.
Also on the move, adviser Gary Deese has joined LPL in
Lexington, South Carolina from Edward Jones, where he managed
$92 million in client assets. He produced $771,000 in revenue
last year.
UBS HIRES FROM MSSB, MERRILL
UBS has hired two advisers from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney
and Merrill Lynch to join its U.S. wealth management group.
In Colorado, adviser Arthur Polner has joined the firm's
Boulder office from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, where he
managed $203 million in client assets. He produced about $1.1
million in revenue last year.
Polner, who has spent more than 15 years in the industry,
started with Citigroup (C.N) in 1995 and stayed with the firm
after the merger of Morgan Stanley's (MS.N) wealth management
unit and Citi's Smith Barney in 2009.
In his new role, Polner will serve as senior vice president
of investments and senior portfolio manager. He reports to
branch manager Peter Ford.
In California, adviser Jesse Rodriguez has joined the
firm's Newport Beach office from Bank of America's (BAC.N)
Merrill Lynch.
Rodriguez generated $1.4 million in revenue last year and
managed about $139 million in client assets at Merrill Lynch.
In his new role, Rodriguez will serve as senior vice
president. He reports to branch manager Ron Meraz.
TRIAD ADVISORS HIRES FROM LPL
Atlanta, Georgia-based Triad Advisors has hired two veteran
advisers from LPL Financial who manage about $550 million in
client assets.
Advisers Roy Williams and Steven Linden of Prestige Wealth
Management Group joined Triad Advisors after more than a decade
with LPL.
"It's just more fitting to have a smaller boutique
broker-dealer with an investment banking arm that fits our
needs to a T," Williams said.
Williams said he and Linden plan to keep most of their
current clients.
(Reporting by Ashley Lau; Editing by Walden Siew)