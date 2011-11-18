Nov 18 UBS' U.S. wealth management division, LPL Financial and Triad Advisors have expanded their adviser bases with new hires:

LPL ADDS FIVE ADVISERS

LPL Financial (LPLA.O) has hired five advisers who managed a combined $392 million at their previous firms, the company said on Friday.

A team of three advisers from Morgan Keegan have joined LPL Financial in Cincinnati, Ohio. Steven Jung, Timothy Lysaght and Patrick Lysaght, who moved in late September, manage a combined $185 million in client assets. The team generated $1.7 million in revenue last year.

Jung and Timothy Lysaght, who have both been in the industry for more than two decades, started their careers with Lehman Brothers and Citigroup. They had been with Morgan Keegan for eight years before joining LPL.

In California, adviser Anton Bayer has joined LPL's Granite Bay office, from Securities America, where he managed $115 million in client assets. Bayer generated $1 million in revenue last year.

Also on the move, adviser Gary Deese has joined LPL in Lexington, South Carolina from Edward Jones, where he managed $92 million in client assets. He produced $771,000 in revenue last year.

UBS HIRES FROM MSSB, MERRILL

UBS has hired two advisers from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney and Merrill Lynch to join its U.S. wealth management group.

In Colorado, adviser Arthur Polner has joined the firm's Boulder office from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, where he managed $203 million in client assets. He produced about $1.1 million in revenue last year.

Polner, who has spent more than 15 years in the industry, started with Citigroup (C.N) in 1995 and stayed with the firm after the merger of Morgan Stanley's (MS.N) wealth management unit and Citi's Smith Barney in 2009.

In his new role, Polner will serve as senior vice president of investments and senior portfolio manager. He reports to branch manager Peter Ford.

In California, adviser Jesse Rodriguez has joined the firm's Newport Beach office from Bank of America's (BAC.N) Merrill Lynch.

Rodriguez generated $1.4 million in revenue last year and managed about $139 million in client assets at Merrill Lynch.

In his new role, Rodriguez will serve as senior vice president. He reports to branch manager Ron Meraz.

TRIAD ADVISORS HIRES FROM LPL

Atlanta, Georgia-based Triad Advisors has hired two veteran advisers from LPL Financial who manage about $550 million in client assets.

Advisers Roy Williams and Steven Linden of Prestige Wealth Management Group joined Triad Advisors after more than a decade with LPL.

"It's just more fitting to have a smaller boutique broker-dealer with an investment banking arm that fits our needs to a T," Williams said.

Williams said he and Linden plan to keep most of their current clients.

(Reporting by Ashley Lau; Editing by Walden Siew)