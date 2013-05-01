May 2 LPL Financial Holdings Inc said on Wednesday it added Florida-based Ingham Retirement Group to its broker-dealer platform, expanding its network of independent advisers in the region.

Ingham, an independent investment advisory firm with roughly $1.5 billion in assets under administration, focuses on retirement plan consulting and has worked on more than 7,600 benefit plans across the United States.

Boston-based LPL provides brokerage, clearing and other professional services to roughly 13,300 self-employed advisers and about 700 financial institutions.

Ingham, headquartered in Miami, has 12 investment advisers in its team of 50 members, which also includes actuaries, attorneys, accountants, fiduciary analysts and compliance administrators. The firm was founded in 1972. It is led by Kenneth Ingham, president and chief executive officer.

The firm is part of the Alliance Benefit Group LLC, a network of independently owned retirement plan consulting, investment advisory, health and welfare consulting firms. (Reporting by Ashley Lau in New York; Editing by Andrew Hay and Jan Paschal)