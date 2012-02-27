Feb 27 LPL Financial LLC, the largest U.S. independent broker-dealer by total revenue, has hired a former Merrill Lynch director to lead its brand and marketing strategy, the firm said on Monday.

Joan Khoury, a more than 25-year industry veteran, joined LPL on Monday as a managing director and the firm's new chief marketing officer, based in San Diego. She reports to LPL's chief financial officer, Robert Moore.

"One of the aspects that really drew me to LPL is the fact that there is a flexible business model, where advisers can select the business model that fits their practice," Khoury said in an interview, referring to the option of joining the firm as a direct adviser or running an independent practice.

Khoury, a fully licensed adviser herself, has managed marketing for a variety of wealth management and banking institutions.

She was most recently a senior vice president of strategic marketing at Merrill Lynch, the brokerage unit owned by Bank of America Corp . At Merrill, Khoury oversaw a 90-person team in support of the firm's wealth management business. She will oversee a similarly sized team at LPL.

She was also previously global head of marketing for Wachovia's Evergreen Investments and for Bank of New York Mellon Corp .

LPL Financial, a wholly owned subsidiary of LPL Investment Holdings Inc , has about 12,800 financial advisers in its network. The firm has its primary offices in Boston; Charlotte, North Carolina; and San Diego.

LPL has added at least eight new advisers since the start of the new year, based on moves tracked by Reuters. Those advisers managed about $200 million in client assets at their previous firms.

"LPL seems to be growing pretty well," said New York-based financial services recruiter Rich Schwarzkopf, who said he has seen a lot of interest in the firm's independent division. "They continue to gobble up the smaller independent broker-dealers too," he said.

In a separate move, LPL also said on Friday it hired former Morgan Stanley Smith Barney manager Mimi Bock to become executive vice president of the firm's Independent Advisor Services, overseeing 4,500 financial adviser branch offices across the United States. Morgan Stanley Smith Barney is owned by Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Inc .