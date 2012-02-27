Feb 27 LPL Financial LLC, the largest U.S.
independent broker-dealer by total revenue, has hired a former
Merrill Lynch director to lead its brand and marketing strategy,
the firm said on Monday.
Joan Khoury, a more than 25-year industry veteran, joined
LPL on Monday as a managing director and the firm's new chief
marketing officer, based in San Diego. She reports to LPL's
chief financial officer, Robert Moore.
"One of the aspects that really drew me to LPL is the fact
that there is a flexible business model, where advisers can
select the business model that fits their practice," Khoury said
in an interview, referring to the option of joining the firm as
a direct adviser or running an independent practice.
Khoury, a fully licensed adviser herself, has managed
marketing for a variety of wealth management and banking
institutions.
She was most recently a senior vice president of strategic
marketing at Merrill Lynch, the brokerage unit owned by Bank of
America Corp . At Merrill, Khoury oversaw a 90-person
team in support of the firm's wealth management business. She
will oversee a similarly sized team at LPL.
She was also previously global head of marketing for
Wachovia's Evergreen Investments and for Bank of New York Mellon
Corp .
LPL Financial, a wholly owned subsidiary of LPL Investment
Holdings Inc , has about 12,800 financial advisers in
its network. The firm has its primary offices in Boston;
Charlotte, North Carolina; and San Diego.
LPL has added at least eight new advisers since the start of
the new year, based on moves tracked by Reuters. Those advisers
managed about $200 million in client assets at their previous
firms.
"LPL seems to be growing pretty well," said New York-based
financial services recruiter Rich Schwarzkopf, who said he has
seen a lot of interest in the firm's independent division. "They
continue to gobble up the smaller independent broker-dealers
too," he said.
In a separate move, LPL also said on Friday it hired former
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney manager Mimi Bock to become
executive vice president of the firm's Independent Advisor
Services, overseeing 4,500 financial adviser branch offices
across the United States. Morgan Stanley Smith Barney is owned
by Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Inc .