NEW YORK May 10 LPL Investment Holdings
, the largest U.S. independent brokerage, said it will
launch an investment advisory business it hopes will capture
some of wealth spread out among millions of middle class
Americans.
LPL's new venture is in the early stages of development, but
the Boston-based company says it will hire and train a network
of self-employed advisers to offer investment advice to mass
market consumers, defined by Cerulli Associates as those with
less than $100,000 to invest.
That group represents an estimated 70 percent of Americans
with a collective $1.65 trillion in assets, according to
Cerulli, a research and consulting firm.
Numerous brokerages and investment advisers already provide
these less-wealthy Americans with varying degrees of service.
LPL contends this group is still not adequately served, and
its move suggests increasing competition for that group of
investors. It is unclear how profitable these ventures will be,
however, considering the costs of training and personal service,
and the limited fees that can be charged on smaller accounts.
"We found that 70 percent of this market wanted the help of
an adviser, but only 25 percent have ever had access to that
help because they can't find people to serve their needs," said
Esther Stearns, a veteran LPL executive who will lead the new
venture, citing internal research. "There's no shortage of need
and a lot of opportunity."
The most recent Federal Reserve survey of consumer finances
found that 38 percent of Americans consulted with a broker,
banker or other financial adviser when making investments.
"We have a great untapped market out there for an adviser
with the right business model," said Dan Inveen, principal and
research director at Seattle consulting firm FA Insight.
CAN SMALL ACCOUNTS PAY?
But it remains to be seen if that will translate into
profits. The market, while huge in population and combined
wealth, does not generate robust returns.
While many advisers might take small accounts, most would
have a difficult time running a business loaded with $50,000
accounts that would generate only about $500 to $1,000 a year in
fees. Analysts say serving small investors can also be
challenging as the costs of adding and maintaining accounts tend
to be fixed.
LPL, is best known for providing technology and support
services for some 13,000 self-employed brokers and investment
advisers. In the new venture, LPL said it will hire people with
no investment experience, such as career-changers and recent
college graduates, and train them for up to two years to be
fee-based advisers operating in independent practices.
Stearns said LPL's target audience includes some mass market
consumers and some middle market customers, which can include
accounts with up to $500,000. She said the business will not
compete with its main independent brokerage, which caters to
more affluent investors, generally with investments of $250,000
or more. Stearns declined to detail the account services the
unit will sell or its hiring goals.
TRAINING ROOKIES
Building up adviser ranks through training can be tricky,
analysts say. The process includes a commitment to paying
salaries until rookies develop a book of business. Historically
only about 20 percent of trainees, become successful advisers.
There also is competition for mass and middle market
investors from online brokers, which have low account minimums
and keep expenses down by offering little or no personal advice.
Regional brokerages and retail firms such as Edward Jones,
Raymond James Financial or Ameriprise Financial
do not impose account minimums on advisers. Brokerage
relationships are often more accessible for middle-class
Americans because they generate commissions, analysts note.
Edward Jones Managing Partner James Weddle said developing a
network of advisers requires a long-term investment in training
and support that can depress short-term financial performance.
N ew comers at Edward Jones get six months of training and it can
take several years to develop a strong practice, he said. The
firm spends about $75,000 to $100,000 to train a new adviser.
"The problem other firms have is that they're publicly-held
companies. They may not be able to make investments and wait
years for the pay-off," said Weddle, whose firm is closely held.
Meanwhile, big brokerage firms are moving higher up the
wealth ladder, in a bid to boost profitability and returns.
Morgan Stanley charges an account fee for households with
less than $1 million, while Bank of America's Merrill Lynch
won't pay advisers on most new accounts with less than $250,000.
BofA hasn't abandoned such customers altogether. Two years
ago the bank launched Merrill Edge, which targets Merrill and
retail bank customers with less than $250,000 to invest.
Merrill Edge employs advisers with previous experience that
are stationed in BofA branches to provide face-to-face service
or in remote call-centers. BofA expects to have 2,000 of these
advisers by the end of this year.
But some experts say there is still room in the market for
another player, particularly one focused on the masses.
"Very few firms will turn away a $100,000 client, but is
that their target?" said John Gebauer, managing director of
National Regulatory Services, a compliance adviser to brokers
and registered investment advisers. "These other firms are not
attacking that market."