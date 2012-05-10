NEW YORK May 10 LPL Investment Holdings , the largest U.S. independent brokerage, said it will launch an investment advisory business it hopes will capture some of wealth spread out among millions of middle class Americans.

LPL's new venture is in the early stages of development, but the Boston-based company says it will hire and train a network of self-employed advisers to offer investment advice to mass market consumers, defined by Cerulli Associates as those with less than $100,000 to invest.

That group represents an estimated 70 percent of Americans with a collective $1.65 trillion in assets, according to Cerulli, a research and consulting firm.

Numerous brokerages and investment advisers already provide these less-wealthy Americans with varying degrees of service.

LPL contends this group is still not adequately served, and its move suggests increasing competition for that group of investors. It is unclear how profitable these ventures will be, however, considering the costs of training and personal service, and the limited fees that can be charged on smaller accounts.

"We found that 70 percent of this market wanted the help of an adviser, but only 25 percent have ever had access to that help because they can't find people to serve their needs," said Esther Stearns, a veteran LPL executive who will lead the new venture, citing internal research. "There's no shortage of need and a lot of opportunity."

The most recent Federal Reserve survey of consumer finances found that 38 percent of Americans consulted with a broker, banker or other financial adviser when making investments.

"We have a great untapped market out there for an adviser with the right business model," said Dan Inveen, principal and research director at Seattle consulting firm FA Insight.

CAN SMALL ACCOUNTS PAY?

But it remains to be seen if that will translate into profits. The market, while huge in population and combined wealth, does not generate robust returns.

While many advisers might take small accounts, most would have a difficult time running a business loaded with $50,000 accounts that would generate only about $500 to $1,000 a year in fees. Analysts say serving small investors can also be challenging as the costs of adding and maintaining accounts tend to be fixed.

LPL, is best known for providing technology and support services for some 13,000 self-employed brokers and investment advisers. In the new venture, LPL said it will hire people with no investment experience, such as career-changers and recent college graduates, and train them for up to two years to be fee-based advisers operating in independent practices.

Stearns said LPL's target audience includes some mass market consumers and some middle market customers, which can include accounts with up to $500,000. She said the business will not compete with its main independent brokerage, which caters to more affluent investors, generally with investments of $250,000 or more. Stearns declined to detail the account services the unit will sell or its hiring goals.

TRAINING ROOKIES

Building up adviser ranks through training can be tricky, analysts say. The process includes a commitment to paying salaries until rookies develop a book of business. Historically only about 20 percent of trainees, become successful advisers.

There also is competition for mass and middle market investors from online brokers, which have low account minimums and keep expenses down by offering little or no personal advice.

Regional brokerages and retail firms such as Edward Jones, Raymond James Financial or Ameriprise Financial do not impose account minimums on advisers. Brokerage relationships are often more accessible for middle-class Americans because they generate commissions, analysts note.

Edward Jones Managing Partner James Weddle said developing a network of advisers requires a long-term investment in training and support that can depress short-term financial performance. N ew comers at Edward Jones get six months of training and it can take several years to develop a strong practice, he said. The firm spends about $75,000 to $100,000 to train a new adviser.

"The problem other firms have is that they're publicly-held companies. They may not be able to make investments and wait years for the pay-off," said Weddle, whose firm is closely held.

Meanwhile, big brokerage firms are moving higher up the wealth ladder, in a bid to boost profitability and returns. Morgan Stanley charges an account fee for households with less than $1 million, while Bank of America's Merrill Lynch won't pay advisers on most new accounts with less than $250,000.

BofA hasn't abandoned such customers altogether. Two years ago the bank launched Merrill Edge, which targets Merrill and retail bank customers with less than $250,000 to invest.

Merrill Edge employs advisers with previous experience that are stationed in BofA branches to provide face-to-face service or in remote call-centers. BofA expects to have 2,000 of these advisers by the end of this year.

But some experts say there is still room in the market for another player, particularly one focused on the masses.

"Very few firms will turn away a $100,000 client, but is that their target?" said John Gebauer, managing director of National Regulatory Services, a compliance adviser to brokers and registered investment advisers. "These other firms are not attacking that market."