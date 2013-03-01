March 1 LPL Financial Holdings Inc said
on Friday that LPL President Robert Moore will take on the
additional role of leading national sales after the division's
former head, Bill Dwyer, decided to step down.
Boston-based LPL said that Dwyer, who had been with the
company for more than two decades and was seen as key to LPL's
rise to its position as the largest U.S. independent
broker-dealer, is leaving the company to "pursue other personal
and professional interests."
Moore, who joined LPL in 2008 as chief financial officer,
will maintain his responsibilities as head of adviser and
institution solutions, a role he assumed last year to identify
and enhance revenue opportunities for the firm.
LPL said the expanded role will align the company's
oversight of its independent adviser, institutional and
retirement business units with Moore's current focus on
supporting growth of its advisers and institution customers.
Prior to joining LPL, Moore had been with ABN AMRO North
America and LaSalle Bank Corporation, where he served as chief
executive officer.
LPL spokeswoman Betsy Weinberger said Dwyer's last day at
the company will be March 29. Upon leaving, Dwyer plans to
become chairman of Investment in Others, a public charity
established through LPL executives in 2006 to promote the
philanthropic and volunteer activities of advisers in their
local communities.