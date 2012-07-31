* Q2 EPS $0.35 vs $0.40, last year

July 31 Independent brokerage LPL Financial Holdings Inc's second-quarter profit fell 13 percent as growing uncertainty in markets crimped commission earnings.

The company reported net income of $39.5 million, or 35 cents per share, for the quarter, down from $45.5 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, LPL earned 49 cents per share, excluding certain charges.

The largest U.S. independent brokerage network said net revenue for the quarter was up 1.5 percent to $907.8 million.

Analysts on average were expecting the company to earn 56 cents on revenue of $913.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"Investors are exhibiting more cautious behavior in light of the uncertain market conditions, which manifests itself in lower investment activity and reduced trading," Chief Executive Mark Casady said in a statement.

The company, which also declared an initial dividend of 12 cents per share, reported a 2.7 percent fall in commission revenue in the quarter.

LPL sells technology, clearing and other services to self-employed brokers, who retain the lion's share of the fees and commissions they generate. The brokers pay their own overhead expenses.

Advisory assets in LPL's fee-based platforms were up almost 8 percent at $111.4 billion at June 30.

LPL, whose brokerage network has about 13,000 advisers, added 223 net new advisors during the quarter.

Shares of the Boston-based company closed at $32.05 on Monday on the Nasdaq.