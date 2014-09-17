Sept 17 U.S. broker-dealer LPL Financial LLC, a unit of LPL Financial Holdings Inc, appointed John Cronin as vice-president, head of state government relations.

Cronin will lead in developing and maintaining relationships with the 50 U.S. states, LPL Financial said.

He joined the company in March as a supervision manager.

He worked at the Vermont Department of Financial Regulation from 2001 until early this year.