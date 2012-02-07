* LPL swings to a profit after a year-earlier loss

* Adjusted earnings short of expectations

* Volatility, uncertainty weigh on investors

Feb 7 LPL Investment Holdings Inc , the top U.S. independent brokerage, on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter profit after a year-earlier loss, but the results fell short of expectations as volatility and economic worries weighed on investors.

Boston-based LPL, which sells technology, clearing and other services to an army of self-employed brokers, reported fourth-quarter profit of $39.4 million, or 35 cents a share, compared with a loss of $116 million, or $1.20 a share, in the year-earlier period.

Excluding certain charges and other items, LPL earned 44 cents a share, shy of the 46 cent average analyst estimate compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net revenue rose 1.1 percent to $828.7 million, which also fell short of the consensus forecast of $876 million.

Among experienced advisers, same-store-sales growth slowed to less than 1 percent for the fourth quarter, "reflecting a shift caused by sustained market volatility and pronounced economic uncertainty," LPL Chief Executive Mark Casady said in a statement.

Total advisory and brokerage assets increased 4.4 percent during the quarter, but growth in advisers was muted by LPL's integration of a previous acquisition, UVEST.

LPL said it added 172 new advisers during the fourth quarter, offset by the loss of 124 advisers due to the UVEST conversion. The firm ended 2011 with 12,857 advisers , up 3.2 percent over 12 months.