WARSAW May 17 LPP, Poland's biggest clothing retailer, will significantly improve its financial results in the second quarter, the company's Chief Financial Officer Przemyslaw Lutkiewicz said on Wednesday.

"We have observed a positive trend since March. (...) We expect a significant improvement of results in the second quarter," Lutkiewicz told a news conference.

Earlier on Wednesday, LPP confirmed it booked a net loss of 117 million zlotys ($30.99 million) for the first quarter.

($1 = 3.7758 zlotys)