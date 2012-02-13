* Q4 loss per share $0.25
* Q4 adj EPS $0.72 vs est $0.58
* Sees Q1 adj EPS $0.50-$0.55 vs est $0.60
* Sees Q1 rev $470 mln- $490 mln vs est $526 mln
Feb 13 Lender Processing Services
posted a quarterly loss on one-time charges and forecast
first-quarter earnings below Wall Street expectations, sending
its shares down about 4 percent in after-market trade.
The mortgage servicing provider, which has been sued by the
state of Nevada for allegedly engaging in deceptive practices
against consumers, expects to earn 50-55 cents a share in the
current quarter on revenue of between $470 million and $490
million.
Analysts, on an average, are expecting the company to earn
60 cents a share, before items, on revenue of $526 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the fourth-quarter, the company reported a net loss of
$21.2 million, or 25 cents a share.
The company took a pretax charge of $131.7 million, or 94
cents per diluted share in the quarter, of which 63 cents were
related to estimated legal and regulatory contingencies.
Excluding charges, LPS posted a profit of 72 cents a share.
Revenue fell 13.6 percent from prior year quarter to $533.8
million.
Analysts were looking for a profit of 58 cents a share on
revenue of $517.7 million.
Shares of the company, which touched a low of $12.92 in
October, were trading at $19.01 in trading after the bell. They
closed at $19.55 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.