Aug 19 LS telcom AG

* Says order backlog as of June 30 amounted to eur 43.9 million (previos year: eur 48.3 million)

* Says 9m revenue eur 24.94 million versus eur 24.93 million year ago

* Says 9m ebit of eur 1.31 million versus eur 4.67 million year ago

* Says 9m consolidated net income amounted to eur 444 thousand (year ago eur 3.65 million)

* Says expects for full fiscal year slight increase in sales and positive result Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: