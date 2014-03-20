Fitch Affirms East West Bancorp's IDRs at 'BBB/F2'; Outlook Stable
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed East West Bancorp, Inc.'s (EWBC) ratings at 'BBB/F2' reflecting its solid earnings profile, good asset quality, and a distinctive franchise. This is primarily offset by historically strong loan growth, which has not fully seasoned, and a regulatory agreement regarding BSA compliance. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The rating action follows a periodic review of the midtier region