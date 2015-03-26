London, March 26 Borse Dubai sold its
17.4 percent stake in the London Stock Exchange at 2,250
pence per share, a source familiar with the matter said on
Thursday.
The company earlier confirmed it had sold its complete 17.4
percent stake in the London Stock Exchange.
Borse Dubai sold its LSE stake as the share price was at an
all-time high and it was the "appropriate time to monetise" its
investment, the spokesman told Reuters in an emailed response to
questions.
The proceeds from the stake sale would be used for general
business purposes, he added.
(Reporting By Freya Berry, editing by Anjuli Davies)