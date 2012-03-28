LONDON, March 28 The London Stock Exchange has agreed to help promote Romanian companies to London investors as it looks to strengthen its ties with central and eastern Europe, an important source of new listings activity in recent years.

There has been increasing competition among stock exchanges to attract business from the region, where privatisations have boosted share sale volumes, with the Warsaw Stock Exchange pushing to establish itself as a CEE listings hub.

The Romanian government plans to raise nearly $2 billion this year from the sale of full or minority stakes in a raft of state-owned companies as part of an aid deal led by the International Monetary Fund.

The LSE said on Wednesday it had signed an agreement with the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE) that would see the pair combine forces on a Romania investment forum to boost interest in Romanian companies among London-based investors.

With Britain's economy facing a slow recovery, bankers working on share sales expect foreign firms to be a key driver of fundraising activity in London, and the tie-up could see the LSE attract dual listings from Romanian companies.

The LSE, which will support the BSE during investor road shows of Romanian privatisation candidates, said it would also provide training and coaching to members of the BSE, as well as government ministries and Romania's privatisation office.

Among assets up for sale are a 20 percent stake in flagship airline carrier Tarom, as well as listings of coveted gas producer Romgaz and hydro and nuclear power producers Hidroelectrica and Nuclearelectrica.

As part of the agreement, LSE-owned index-provider FTSE will also look at developing indices for the Romanian market. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Jodie Ginsberg)