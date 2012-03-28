LONDON, March 28 The London Stock Exchange
has agreed to help promote Romanian companies to London
investors as it looks to strengthen its ties with central and
eastern Europe, an important source of new listings activity in
recent years.
There has been increasing competition among stock exchanges
to attract business from the region, where privatisations have
boosted share sale volumes, with the Warsaw Stock Exchange
pushing to establish itself as a CEE listings hub.
The Romanian government plans to raise nearly $2 billion
this year from the sale of full or minority stakes in a raft of
state-owned companies as part of an aid deal led by the
International Monetary Fund.
The LSE said on Wednesday it had signed an agreement with
the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE) that would see the pair
combine forces on a Romania investment forum to boost interest
in Romanian companies among London-based investors.
With Britain's economy facing a slow recovery, bankers
working on share sales expect foreign firms to be a key driver
of fundraising activity in London, and the tie-up could see the
LSE attract dual listings from Romanian companies.
The LSE, which will support the BSE during investor road
shows of Romanian privatisation candidates, said it would also
provide training and coaching to members of the BSE, as well as
government ministries and Romania's privatisation office.
Among assets up for sale are a 20 percent stake in flagship
airline carrier Tarom, as well as listings of coveted gas
producer Romgaz and hydro and nuclear power producers
Hidroelectrica and Nuclearelectrica.
As part of the agreement, LSE-owned index-provider FTSE will
also look at developing indices for the Romanian market.
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Jodie Ginsberg)