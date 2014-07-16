LONDON, July 16 The chairman of London Stock
Exchange Group (LSE) is to step down by the end of 2015
after more than a decade in the role, he told shareholders at
the company's annual general meeting on Wednesday.
Chris Gibson-Smith, a former chairman of British Land
Company and ex-group managing director of BP,
told investors that the search for a successor will be completed
by the end of December next year. He will have held the
chairmanship for 12 years by that time.
Earlier on Wednesday reported a 16 percent rise in income in
the first quarter thanks in part to a revival in stock market
listings.
(Reporting by Clare Hutchison; Editing by David Goodman)