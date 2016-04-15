* Shanghai-listed firms to be allowed to issue GDRs in
London
* Plan will deepen ties without technical issues of direct
link
* Exchanges hope to reach formal agreement in second half
By Michelle Price and Engen Tham
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, April 15 The London Stock
Exchange (LSE) will launch trading of global depositary receipts
(GDR) of Chinese companies next year, kicking off a partnership
between the bourse and its Shanghai counterpart, sources with
knowledge of the matter said.
The move, which will see GDRs of Shanghai-listed companies
traded during London hours, would serve as an alternative to a
cross-continent, direct equity trading link being studied by the
LSE and the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) but which is unlikely
to be pursued due to the technical challenges involved, the
sources told Reuters.
"Starting with GDRs would be a relatively easy and
straight-forward way for the exchanges to deepen ties," said
Anish Puaar, a London-based market structure analyst at
brokerage Rosenblatt Securities.
"GDR listings give investors easier access to overseas
companies without having to go through the complexity of
connecting via a direct trading link. The LSE has already had
success with this model, particularly in Russian names," Puaar
said.
The two exchanges have not yet signed a formal agreement on
the GDR plan but hope to do so in the second half, two sources
briefed on the matter said. While an agreement would lay the
framework allowing the Chinese companies to issue the GDRs, any
actual issuance will depend on the companies' needs.
The LSE Group declined to comment. The SSE did not respond
to requests for comment.
Britain and China said in September they had asked the LSE
and SSE to launch a feasibility study into building a trading
link, with the aim of emulating the landmark "Stock Connect"
between the Hong Kong and Shanghai bourses launched in 2014.
Last month the Shanghai bourse said the exchanges had
reached a preliminary agreement on a "cooperation framework" for
the link, but did not provide further details.
LUKEWARM FEEDBACK
One source with direct knowledge of the matter said London
had received lukewarm industry feedback on a proposal for a
direct equity trading link due to the differences in time-zones.
The Shanghai market closes as the London market opens,
creating significant liquidity, clearing and settlement problems
for a direct equity trading link, several sources said.
"With GDRs, you don't have all the infrastructure issues
that you'd have with a direct link," said one source with direct
knowledge of the discussions.
GDRs are bank-issued certificates representing ownership of
a set number of company shares that can be listed and traded
independently from the underlying stocks. They are often used by
emerging market companies to raise capital overseas.
The LSE group has a well-established depositary receipts
business providing trading in companies from 44 countries, and
has long been home to the most actively traded depositary
receipts of Russian companies, such as Gazprom.
The exchanges are also discussing the prospect of the SSE
listing and trading depositary receipts of London-listed
companies, although the bourses are concerned that China's
retail-dominated domestic investor base would not be comfortable
trading unfamiliar London stocks, said two sources briefed on
the matter.
One option would be for the Shanghai exchange to list GDRs
on the more than 60 London-listed Chinese companies, although
this has not been decided, the same sources said.
(Editing by Lisa Jucca and Muralikumar Anantharaman)