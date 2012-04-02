EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
* LSE expects to close LCH.Clearnet deal in Q4
* LSE says offer has won backing of vast majority of shareholders
LONDON, April 2 The London Stock Exchange (LSE) closed in on completing its takeover of European clearing house LCH.Clearnet on Monday, saying the $1 billion deal had won the approval of the majority of shareholders and was expected to close in the fourth quarter.
The LSE said its offer had been accepted by parties representing more than 60 percent of LCH.Clearnet's share capital, and that it had received proxy votes representing around 85 percent also backing the deal.
Last month, the British exchange said it planned to take up to 60 percent of the clearing operator, offering shareholders 20 euros per share, which values LCH.Clearnet at 813 million euros ($1.1 billion).
The deal is seen as crucial for LSE Chief Executive Xavier Rolet, whose attempt to scoop up Canadian peer TMX fell through last year.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has