BRIEF-Terreno Realty acquires building in Gardena, CA for $24.7 mln
LONDON, Sept 28 The London Stock Exchange expects that proposals to tighten collateral requirements will reduce net treasury income in the group's next financial year, the group said on Friday.
However, market estimates for net treasury income in its current financial year ending March 2013 would not materially be impacted, the stock exchange operator said.
The LSE said that LCH.Clearnet, which it is in the process of acquiring, would have to increase its regulatory capital by between 300 million and 375 million euros ($385.85-$482.31 mln) if the new counterparty recommendations were adopted.
June 5 Wells Fargo & Co named Walter Dolhare and Robert Engel as co-heads of Wells Fargo Securities effective July 1, the third-largest U.S. bank said on Monday.