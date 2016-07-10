FRANKFURT, July 10 Deutsche Boerse AG
is considering lowering the approval threshold for its proposed
merger with London Stock Exchange Group Plc from
shareholders representing 75 percent of its shares, the German
exchange said on Sunday.
The merger, if approved by the shareholders and cleared by
regulators, will create the world's biggest exchange by revenue,
forecast to be 4.7 billion euros ($5.19 billion) this year from
stock, bond and derivatives trading, indexes, market data, and
clearing and settlement.
But Deutsche Boerse said it was concerned that the 75
percent threshold for its shareholders to approve the deal might
prove difficult to cross because index funds which hold up to 15
percent of its shares are unable to accept the offer until the
minimum level of acceptances has already been reached.
The exchange said in a statement the parties involved were
looking at the potential for lowering the minimum acceptance
threshold "with a view to enabling index funds to participate in
the offer".
A final decision on whether to lower the minimum threshold
will be made on Monday, it said.
London Stock Exchange Group said on July 7 that the U.S. and
Russian authorities had approved the $27 billion merger. EU
regulators have yet to approve the deal.
On July 4 LSE shareholders voted to approve the deal, hoping
it can go through despite Britain's vote to leave the European
Union.
($1 = 0.9055 euros)
