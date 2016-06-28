BERLIN, June 28 London Stock Exchange
and Deutsche Boerse are examining the consequences of
the British vote to leave the European Union on their planned
merger together with regulators, a spokeswoman for Germany's
finance ministry said on Tuesday.
"It is the job of the regulatory authorities to form an
opinion here," the spokeswoman told a regular government news
conference when asked about the impact of the Brexit vote.
"In addition, the companies themselves will be thinking
about the consequences of the result of the referendum," she
said, adding that the ministry would await any outcome.
Earlier, the head of German financial market regulator Bafin
came out against London as the headquarters for a merged group
combining London Stock Exchange and Deutsche Boerse.
(Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Michelle Martin; Writing by
Caroline Copley; Editing by Andrea Shalal)