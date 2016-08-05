LONDON Aug 5 A merger of the London Stock
Exchange Group and Deutsche Boerse would
create a "quasi-monopolistic" stock market by "dictating" fees
and harming competition, a retail investors' lobby in Europe has
said.
The European Investors Association has written to the
European Union's competition commissioner, Margrethe Vestager,
saying if the $28 billion merger goes ahead it would reduce
choice for users.
Vestager will rule whether the tie-up can go ahead.
"European Investors also fears smaller exchanges, such as
Euronext, might experience a decline in scale and scope with
associated negative implications for investors and listed
companies," the lobby group said in a statement on its website
dated Aug. 4.
A combined group could "dictate" listing costs and fees,
account for 65 percent of all exchange traded funds in Europe,
and clear 75 percent of all European exchange traded stock
option equity derivatives, it said.
It would also create a "super dominant provider" of
pan-European benchmark indices, bringing together the STOXX
suite from Deutsche Boerse, and FTSE and Russell indices from
the London Stock Exchange Group, it said.
Companies may also prefer to list in London after Britain
leaves the European Union in order to circumvent EU rules, the
lobby said, stopping short of asking Vestager to block the
merger.
The EU is building a capital markets union to encourage more
financing for companies from markets, a project that can only
succeed with appropriate levels of competition, European
Investors said.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)