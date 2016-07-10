July 10 Deutsche Boerse AG is
considering lowering the approval threshold for its merger with
London Stock Exchance Group Plc to 60 percent of
shareholders from 75 percent, the Wall Street Journal reported,
citing people familiar with the matter.
Deutsche Boerse is concerned that the tender offer, launched
for its shares as part of the deal, could fail to get more than
75 percent of its stock by the Tuesday deadline, the Journal
said, citing the people. (on.wsj.com/29xqHa1)
A final decision on whether to reduce the minimum threshold
will be made Monday morning, the WSJ reported.
London Stock Exchange Group said on July 7 that the U.S. and
Russian authorities had approved the $27 billion merger. EU
regulators are yet to approve the deal.
On July 4, LSEG shareholders voted to approve the deal,
hoping it can go through despite Britain's vote to leave the
European Union.
Deutsche Boerse has also asked its shareholders to back the
deal in a postal vote that closes on July 12.
Neither company was immediately available for comment
outside regular business hours.
The merger, if approved by the shareholders and cleared by
other regulators, will create the world's biggest exchange by
revenue, forecast to be 4.7 billion euros this year from stock,
bond and derivatives trading, indexes, market data, and clearing
and settlement.
