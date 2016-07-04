By Huw Jones
| LONDON, July 4
LONDON, July 4 The London Stock Exchange Group
asked its shareholders to back a $27 billion merger with
Deutsche Boerse on Monday, dismissing concerns it was "shackling
itself to a corpse" after Britain voted to leave the European
Union.
LSEG Chairman Donald Brydon told an extraordinary meeting of
shareholders, called to vote on the all-share merger to create
one of the world's biggest bourses, that he was confident of
"satisfactory" regulatory approval for the deal from Brussels.
"There is no reason to think otherwise today," Brydon said.
Some 50 shareholders gathered for the subdued, short
meeting. It was free of demonstrations, with only two questions
asked.
Dinesh Jain, an individual shareholder, asked why, given
that Britain was leaving the EU, "do we want to shackle
ourselves to a corpse".
The exchange should abandon the merger as it seemed
"unlikely" that Germany would now approve it given that Britain
would be outside the EU, Jain said.
LSEG should instead to be looking to do deals with "lively"
Asian or Latin American exchanges, Jain said.
He also asked whether any American or other exchange had
made a counterbid, and about any threat to LSEG's business from
French President Francois Hollande's desire to repatriate
euro-denominated clearing to the euro zone.
Brydon said Hollande's comments were a measure of how
valuable LSEG's operations were.
"You are quite right, there are some people already seeking
to pick over the bones of the U.K. very, very rapidly indeed.
Everyone would be wise to take things a step at a time in this
area," Brydon said
LSEG's LCH.Clearnet is the main clearing house in Europe for
euro denominated swaps.
Brydon denied that LSEG had received any approaches from any
company other than Deutsche Boerse.
Britain would remain in the EU for at least another two
years, during which there was ample time to work out the
"optimal structure" for the deal, Brydon said.
Last week German markets regulator BaFin said it was hard to
see how the head office of the merged group could still be in
London given that Britain was leaving the EU.
LSEG Chief Executive Xavier Rolet said the group was
"extremely well positioned" globally no matter what the outcome
of British negotiations with the EU on new trading terms.
The deal needs at least 75 percent in value of shares voted
to pass. It is the third attempt by the LSE to merge with
Deutsche Boerse in some 16 years.
The result of the vote will be announced later on Monday.
Deutsche Boerse is also asking its shareholders to back the deal
in a postal vote that closes on July 12.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)