By Huw Jones and Noor Zainab Hussain
LONDON, July 4 London Stock Exchange Group Plc
shareholders have overwhelmingly voted to approve a plan
to merge with Deutsche Boerse, hoping the deal can go
through despite Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
The British company asked its shareholders to back its $27
billion merger with its German counterpart to create a European
exchange giant on Monday, dismissing concerns it was "shackling
itself to a corpse" after Britain's EU referendum result.
LSEG Chairman Donald Brydon told an extraordinary meeting of
shareholders that he was confident of "satisfactory" regulatory
approval for the deal from Brussels.
"There is no reason to think otherwise today," Brydon said.
Some 50 shareholders gathered for the subdued, short
meeting. It was free of demonstrations, with only two questions
asked.
LSE said afterwards that more than 99.89 percent of votes
cast at the shareholder meeting were in favour of the deal.
"SHACKLING TO A CORPSE"
Dinesh Jain, an individual shareholder, asked why, given
that Britain was leaving the EU, "do we want to shackle
ourselves to a corpse".
The exchange should abandon the merger as it seemed
"unlikely" that Germany would now approve it given that Britain
would be outside the EU, Jain said.
LSEG should instead to be looking to do deals with "lively"
Asian or Latin American exchanges, Jain said.
He also asked whether any American or other exchange had
made a counterbid, and about any threat to LSEG's business from
French President Francois Hollande's desire to repatriate
euro-denominated clearing to the euro zone.
Brydon said Hollande's comments were a measure of how
valuable LSEG's operations were.
"You are quite right, there are some people already seeking
to pick over the bones of the U.K. very, very rapidly indeed.
Everyone would be wise to take things a step at a time in this
area," Brydon said
LSEG's LCH.Clearnet is the main clearing house in Europe for
euro denominated swaps.
Brydon denied that LSEG had received any approaches from any
company other than Deutsche Boerse.
The New York Stock Exchange's owner ICE, in May
shelved plans to make a counterbid for LSE, putting the brakes
on a potential takeover battle in the exchanges sector.
Britain would remain in the EU for at least another two
years, during which there was ample time to work out the
"optimal structure" for the deal, Brydon said.
Last week, German markets regulator BaFin said it was hard
to see how the head office of the merged group could still be in
London given that Britain was leaving the EU.
LSEG Chief Executive Xavier Rolet said the group was
"extremely well positioned" globally no matter what the outcome
of British negotiations with the EU on new trading terms.
Deutsche Boerse is also asking its shareholders to back the
deal - the third attempt by the LSE to merge with the German
exchange operator in some 16 years - in a postal vote that
closes on July 12.
The deal would create the world's biggest exchange by
revenue, forecast at 4.7 billion euros this year from stock,
bond and derivatives trading, indexes, market data, and clearing
and settlement.
Shares in LSE were down 1.5 percent at 2,485 pence at 1233
GMT. Deutsche Boerse's stock was down 0.92 percent.
Up to Friday's close, LSE shares had fallen more than 7
percent since the Brexit referendum but were still up about 9
percent from their close the day before the deal was announced.
(Reporting by Huw Jones, additional reporting by Noor Zainab
Hussain in Bangaluru; Editing by Ruth Pitchford and Louise
Heavens)