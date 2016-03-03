FRANKFURT, March 3 Germany's European Union Commissioner Guenther Oettinger welcomed efforts to consolidate European exchanges through a combination of Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange (LSE), saying he hoped antitrust authorities in Brussels would give the deal a fair chance.

"What's important is that there is now a global development in the exchanges sector, and both these exchanges are likely to be too small to compete on a standalone basis in the long run," Oettinger, who is responsible for digital economy, told Reuters at an event in Duesseldorf.

"We have our rules, and we have our room for interpretation. and within this framework, I hope for authorities to accompany the review in a benevolent manner," Oettinger said.

Oettinger is not responsible for antitrust merger oversight in Brussels.

(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff in Duesseldorf; Additional reporting by Tom Koerkemeier in Brussels; Writing by Edward Taylor; editing by Adrian Croft)