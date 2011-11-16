LONDON Nov 16 British trading leaders the
London Stock Exchange and broker ICAP will show
the value of a diversified business model when they shrug off
challenging market conditions to report strong results on
Wednesday.
The LSE, which is in exclusive talks to buy Europe's
LCH.Clearnet, will report strong first half revenues, driven
largely by its Italian clearing house as well as solid trading
and technology inflows, analysts said.
"The interest income generated by LSE's Italian clearing
house has grown four-fold in only 15 months. Approximately 15
percent of LSE's revenues and possibly as much as 35-38 percent
of the group's current earnings now derive from that business,"
said Goldman Sachs analyst Chris Turner in a note on Tuesday.
Similarly, ICAP, which matches the buyers and sellers of
foreign exchange, bonds and swaps, is set to exceed last year's
867 million pounds ($1.4 billion) of revenue for the six months
to the end of September.
"The first six months of the year has seen ICAP continue to
focus on organic growth, increasing the number of asset classes
our post-trade business supports and developing our electronic
and hybrid initiatives," said ICAP Group Chief Executive Michael
Spencer in September.
The LSE and ICAP barely overlap in terms of trading but they
are both looking to boost their post-trade revenues at a time
when regulators are looking to force their main clients to use
more of these services.
The Dodd-Frank bill in the United States and the markets in
financial instruments directive (Mifid) reforms in Europe aim to
drive large swathes of the vast $600 trillion over-the-counter
(OTC) markets on to clearing houses.
Clearing houses, such as LCH.Clearnet, the LSE's CC&G and
Deutsche Boerse's Eurex Clearing, sit between trading
partners ensuring no one firm is out of pocket in the event of a
default, such as that of Lehman Brothers in 2008 or futures
broker MF Global last month.
The firms' numbers held up in the middle part of the year
but analysts are bearish with Turner predicting a fall in LSE
interest income and Numis seeing ICAP squeezed by its main
banking clients scaling back.
($1 = 0.632 British Pounds)
(Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)