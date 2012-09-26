By Luke Jeffs
LONDON, Sept 26 The London Stock Exchange
and broker ICAP reported big falls in trading
over the summer, hit by an uncertain economic outlook and
leaving them reliant on other sources of revenue to sustain
profits.
The LSE, which trades stocks and futures, said on Wednesday
average daily volumes on its flagship British stock market fell
a fifth in the five months ended August, while Italian shares
were off 16 percent.
ICAP, which trades mostly currency, bonds and swaps, said
trading "has remained more muted than anticipated" since it
reported in July, but that full-year profit "will be within the
current analyst range of 307 million to 346 million pounds."
The British broker said it was making "good progress" with
its cost-cutting programme and was on target to deliver at least
50 million pounds per annum of savings by the end of the current
financial year.
All markets have been slow this year as investors have quit
trading amid concerns over the economic outlook but August this
year looked particularly weak versus last year because markets
were roiled last summer by the euro zone crisis.
Analysts have said LSE profits for the six months to the end
of this month would be 120.8 million pounds ($195.6 million), 5
percent down on the same period last year, while ICAP would
clear 122.9 million pounds, 4 percent down.
Analysts see investments by both companies in fast growing
areas such as clearing and other post-trade services protecting
profits at the firms when they report their first half financial
performance in November.