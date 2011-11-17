PARIS Nov 17 The London Stock Exchange might consider launching a trading platform in France aimed at small to medium-sized companies, its chief executive said in an interview with French daily La Tribune.

"We have been contacted by some French companies, which have been disappointed by the retreat from the SME market by the historical operator, Euronext," said Xavier Rolet.

"It's possible that we might launch operations in France, but only if we are welcome."

The LSE operates the Alternative Investment Market in London, which allows smaller companies to float shares with a more flexible regulatory system than on the main market. (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)