By Luke Jeffs
LONDON, Jan 27 London Stock Exchange
chief Xavier Rolet aims to put last year's failed bid
for Canada's TMX Group behind him by forging ahead with plans to
diversify.
Higher charges on short-term funding for ailing Italian
banks boosted LSE's quarterly income but analysts warned this
revenue stream was not sustainable long term.
The LSE, which on Friday comfortably beat quarterly revenue
forecasts with a 17 percent rise, said it has completed its
purchase of the remaining 50 percent of index firm FTSE and was
continuing talks to buy clearing house LCH.Clearnet.
"Our diversification strategy continues to pay dividends and
the breadth and balance of our offering gives our portfolio a
good element of natural hedge," said Rolet.
The British exchange reported income of 196 million pounds
($308 million) in the three months to December, its financial
third quarter, compared with an analyst forecast of 181 million.
The main driving force behind its growth was treasury income
from its Italian clearing house, which rose 126 percent to 33.5
million pounds. But its main capital markets business was down 4
percent to 68.9 million pounds.
"The headline LSE numbers are decent but they are skewed by
the revenue from net treasury income which is not sustainable,"
said Peter Lenardos, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets.
The British exchange's Italian clearing house CC&G, like
other clearing providers, makes short-term deposits with
clients, typically overnight.
This unit has benefited from increased demand for cash from
Italian banks, whose borrowing costs in general have increased
because lenders see them as more risky.
The LSE has been able to charge higher margins on these
short-term deposits because of the risk that a bank could
default.
NYSE EURONEXT PLAN B
Lenardos also cast doubt over the LSE's efforts to convince
LCH.Clearnet shareholders to back that firm's 1 billion pounds
sale to the British exchange group, citing confusion over the
fate of NYSE Euronext.
"One negative hanging over the share price is the deal with
LCH.Clearnet, which seems to have stalled, pending the outcome
of the Deutsche Boerse/ NYSE Euronext deal," Lenardos said.
Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext, which agreed a $9 billion
merger in February, are awaiting a decision from the European
Commission on Wednesday that will determine whether the deal
goes ahead or has to be scrapped.
NYSE Euronext has said that it wants to own a clearing house
and part of the rationale for the Deutsche Boerse merger is that
the German group owns Eurex Clearing.
The collapse of NYSE Euronext's merger plan with Deutsche
Boerse could then see the New York-based exchange lining up a
bid for LCH.Clearnet, to rival the takeover by the LSE.
"If I were a LCH.Clearnet shareholder I'd want to wait a
couple of weeks to see if NYSE Euronext came in with a rival
bid," said Lenardos.
The LCH deal is crucial to Rolet's reputation after his
first major foray into the mergers and acquisitions market
failed when Canadian exchange TMX Group shareholders rejected
his 2.3 billion pounds takeover in June.