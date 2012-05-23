BRIEF-Xl Group reports tender offers for up to $550 mln
* Xl Group Ltd announces tender offers for up to $550 million aggregate maximum repurchase amount of certain outstanding securities of Xlit Ltd. and Catlin Insurance Company Ltd.
MILAN May 23 Italian banks UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo said on Wednesday they had priced the shares they were selling in the London Stock Exchange at 960 pence each.
The pricing was at the bottom end of the 960-1,000 pence range provided on Tuesday.
UniCredit said the sale was expected to boost its net income by around 120 million euros ($153.10 million) while Intesa Sanpaolo said the sale would add about 105 million euros to its bottom line.
UniCredit had 6.1 percent and Intesa 5.4 percent of the LSE, which bought the Milan bourse in 2007, making them the LSE's third and fourth biggest shareholders.
The two banks have now sold the whole of the stakes they owned in the LSE.
With the euro zone's debt crisis eating away at their profits and their capital base, Italian banks and many of their European peers are retrenching to focus on core operations and shedding non-strategic assets to boost their financial strength.
* Xl Group Ltd announces tender offers for up to $550 million aggregate maximum repurchase amount of certain outstanding securities of Xlit Ltd. and Catlin Insurance Company Ltd.
June 8 Australian shares are set to open slightly lower on Thursday, as commodities come under pressure from falling oil and gold prices Gold prices fell from near seven-month highs on a stronger dollar, while an unexpected increase in U.S. inventories of crude and gasoline contributed to an existing global glut, pushing down prices. The local share price index futures fell 0.2 percent, or 10 points, to 5,654, a 13.2-point discount to the underlying