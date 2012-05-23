MILAN May 23 Italian banks UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo said on Wednesday they had priced the shares they were selling in the London Stock Exchange at 960 pence each.

The pricing was at the bottom end of the 960-1,000 pence range provided on Tuesday.

UniCredit said the sale was expected to boost its net income by around 120 million euros ($153.10 million) while Intesa Sanpaolo said the sale would add about 105 million euros to its bottom line.

UniCredit had 6.1 percent and Intesa 5.4 percent of the LSE, which bought the Milan bourse in 2007, making them the LSE's third and fourth biggest shareholders.

The two banks have now sold the whole of the stakes they owned in the LSE.

With the euro zone's debt crisis eating away at their profits and their capital base, Italian banks and many of their European peers are retrenching to focus on core operations and shedding non-strategic assets to boost their financial strength.