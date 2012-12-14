LONDON Dec 14 Britain's Office of Fair Trading
has given a green light to the London Stock Exchange's
planned purchase of clearing house LCH.Clearnet.
In a statement on Friday, the competition watchdog said the
proposed tie-up would not threaten rivals through market
dominance.
"Following a thorough investigation in which the OFT
assessed the parties' ability and incentive to engage in
foreclosure the OFT concluded that there is no realistic
prospect of competition concerns arising," the OFT said.
Clearing houses sit between trading firms and ensure trades
of securities such as stocks and bonds are completed and insure
against losses if one side of a deal defaults.