LONDON Nov 9 The London Stock Exchange
has won the backing of French regulators for its planned
takeover of LCH.Clearnet, taking the LSE a step forward towards
completing a deal which it has said will be transformative for
its business.
LCH would give the British exchange operator a platform to
move aggressively into futures trading and benefit from
regulatory reforms which are getting the huge off-exchange
over-the-counter financial derivatives markets to use clearing
houses like LCH to manage their trades.
LCH.Clearnet, which is based in London and Paris, said on
Friday it had received "letters of consent and statement of
non-objection" from the Autorite de Controle Prudentiel and
Autorite des Marches Financiers over its acquisition by the LSE.
This means the deal has been cleared by the French
regulators but still awaits approvals in the Netherlands, the UK
and Portugal, the exchange said on Friday.
The LSE's takeover offer, which has been backed by both sets
of shareholders, values LCH at 813 million euros ($1 billion)
The exchange has said it expects full regulatory and
anti-trust clearance in all the relevant countries that LCH
operates in the coming weeks, paving the way for the completion
of the deal this year.