BRUSSELS, Sept 28 EU antitrust regulators opened
an investigation into Deutsche Boerse's proposed $28
billion merger with the London Stock Exchange on
Wednesday, saying that the deal would reduce competition in key
financial market activities.
The move, which the companies previously flagged, is
expected to force the stock exchanges to offer concessions to
allay competition concerns.
The European Commission cited concerns about less
competition in clearing where the merged company would combine
the largest margin pool in the world worth 150 billion euros
($168 billion), and in derivatives.
"Financial markets provide an essential function for the
European economy. We must ensure that market participants
continue to have access to financial market infrastructure on
competitive terms," European Competition Commissioner Margrethe
Vestager said in a statement.
The Commision will rule on the proposed merger by Feb. 13, a
deadline which would be extended once the companies submit
concessions.
($1 = 0.8919 euros)
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)