BRUSSELS Oct 21 EU antitrust regulators have
extended their review of the proposed $28 billion merger between
of Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange
by three weeks after the exchanges asked for more time.
The European Commission delayed its decision on the deal by
15 working days to March 6, 2017, from Feb. 13.
"We extended the deadline at the request of the parties,"
Commission spokesman Ricardo Cardoso said in an email.
The EU antitrust authority last month warned the companies
that their deal may hurt competition in key financial market
activities.
LSE plans to hive off the French half of its LCH.Clearnet
arm in a bid to ease EU concerns about the deal although the
companies have not formally submitted any concessions to the
Commission.
Deutsche Boerse did not reply to a request for immediate
comment.
