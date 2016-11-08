By Foo Yun Chee
| BRUSSELS
BRUSSELS Nov 8 Deutsche Boerse
expects EU antitrust regulators to set out details of their
concerns over its merger with London Stock Exchange next
month, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday, a
move indicating regulators want hefty concessions in return for
clearing the deal.
The European Commission, which opened a full investigation
into the 27 billion euro ($30 billion) merger in September
citing preliminary worries, is likely to send a statement of
objections in December, the people said.
Such documents usually lay out the case for the EU enforcer
to block anti-competitive mergers unless companies can convince
them otherwise with concessions.
The Commission, Deutsche Boerse and LSE declined to comment.
LSE has already said it is prepared to sell LCH SA, the
French clearing subsidiary of the LSE's LCH.Clearnet group, but
has not made a formal offer to the Commission.
Deutsche Boerse CEO Carsten Kengeter earlier on Tuesday
defended the combined strength of the stock exchanges' clearing
operations.
"Now more heat than light has been generated than elsewhere
around the alleged potential threat to financial stability from
merging two central counterparties, LCH and Eurex Clearing. Let
me be very clear, close examination shows that these fears are
entirely misplaced," Kengeter told a conference in Brussels.
"For a start, the two CCPs are to remain operationally
entirely separate. Secondly, the fact that they will share a
common corporate structure will in fact aid financial
stability," he said.
The Commission is scheduled to decide by Feb. 13 on the
deal, which can be extended once the companies offer
concessions.
